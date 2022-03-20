Michael Thompson putts well in round four of the Valspar Championship

Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Michael Thompson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Thompson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.