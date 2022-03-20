Strong putting brings Max McGreevy an even-par round four of the Valspar Championship

Max McGreevy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Max McGreevy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Max McGreevy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, McGreevy had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.