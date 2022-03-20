Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 3rd at 16 under with Justin Thomas; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

NeSmith missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.