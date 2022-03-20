Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Kuchar chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.