Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under with Brian Harman; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 11th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.