Martin Kaymer shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Martin Kaymer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kaymer finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Kaymer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Kaymer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kaymer to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kaymer had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kaymer to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Kaymer's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kaymer got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to even-par for the round.