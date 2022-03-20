Luke Donald shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Luke Donald hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Donald hit his 146 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Donald had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Donald's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Donald's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Donald's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 17th green, Donald suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.