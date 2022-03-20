  • Luke Donald shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Luke Donald makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke Donald rolls in 21-footer for birdie at Valspar

    In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Luke Donald makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.