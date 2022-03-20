Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Louis Oosthuizen hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.