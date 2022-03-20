Strong putting brings Kramer Hickok an even-par round four of the Valspar Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 33rd at 6 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Kramer Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Hickok hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.