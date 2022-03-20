Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 231 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Aphibarnrat had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.