Kevin Streelman putts well in round four of the Valspar Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Streelman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.