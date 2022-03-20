Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 33rd at 6 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Kisner hit his 104 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Kisner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at 3 under for the round.

Kisner tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to 2 under for the round.