Justin Thomas putts well in round four of the Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 3rd at 16 under with Matthew NeSmith; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Justin Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Thomas hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.