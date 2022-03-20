Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Bramlett got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Bramlett's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett's his second shot went 19 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Bramlett's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.