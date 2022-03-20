  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett pours in 31-foot birdie putt at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.