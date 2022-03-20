John Huh shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, John Huh hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Huh's his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 33 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Huh got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Huh's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Huh's his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.