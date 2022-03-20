Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 222 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Dahmen's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.