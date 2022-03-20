-
Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship
March 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen chips in for birdie at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Joel Dahmen chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 222 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Dahmen's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
