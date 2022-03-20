Jhonattan Vegas comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valspar Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Vegas finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Jhonattan Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

Vegas tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Vegas hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.