J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Valspar Championship

J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Spaun's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.