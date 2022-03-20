Henrik Stenson shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Henrik Stenson hit 13 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Stenson hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Stenson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Stenson's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.