Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Harry Higgs hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 210 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Higgs got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Higgs his second shot went 52 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.