Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship
March 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III holes 20-foot birdie putt at Valspar
In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a 231 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Varner III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 fourth green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Varner III hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
