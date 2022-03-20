Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 231 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Varner III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 fourth green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Varner III hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.