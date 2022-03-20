Greyson Sigg putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 final round in the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Greyson Sigg got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Greyson Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Sigg's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.