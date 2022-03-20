  • Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Gary Woodland in the final round at the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.