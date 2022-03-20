Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Gary Woodland in the final round at the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Woodland finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Gary Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.