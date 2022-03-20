Dustin Johnson putts well in round four of the Valspar Championship

Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Dustin Johnson had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.