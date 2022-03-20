  • Doc Redman putts well in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman hits it tight to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.