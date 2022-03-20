Doc Redman putts well in round four of the Valspar Championship

Doc Redman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Doc Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.