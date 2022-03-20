Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, McCarthy chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 17th green, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at even for the round.