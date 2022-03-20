  • Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Valspar

