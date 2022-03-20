Davis Riley shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Davis Riley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 1st at 17 under with Sam Burns; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Riley had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and one putting. This dropped Riley to 3 over for the day.

Riley missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.