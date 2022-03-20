David Lipsky shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the Valspar Championship

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 68th at 1 over; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Lipsky had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Lipsky's tee shot went 196 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.