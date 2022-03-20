Danny Lee shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Danny Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 154 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lee's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.