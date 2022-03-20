Curtis Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Curtis Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 189 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.