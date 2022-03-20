Collin Morikawa putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the Valspar Championship

Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 68th at 1 over; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Collin Morikawa had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.