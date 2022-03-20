Christiaan Bezuidenhout comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valspar Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Christiaan Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.