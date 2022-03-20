Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 199 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.