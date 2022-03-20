Cameron Tringale shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Tringale chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Tringale's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Tringale to 3 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Tringale's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

Tringale had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.