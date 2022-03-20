  • Cameron Tringale shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Tringale throws a dart to set up birdie at Valspar

