C.T. Pan shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Valspar Championship
March 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan holes 10-footer for birdie at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, C.T. Pan makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Pan's tee shot went 245 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
