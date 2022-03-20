Brooks Koepka putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Brooks Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Koepka had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Koepka's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

Koepka hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 11th. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Koepka hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.