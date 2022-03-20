  • Brooks Koepka putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.