Strong putting brings Brice Garnett an even-par round four of the Valspar Championship

Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Brice Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brice Garnett to 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.