Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Brian Stuard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Stuard hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Stuard chipped in his third shot from 35 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.