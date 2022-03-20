Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under with Matt Fitzpatrick; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.