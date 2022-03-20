Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 33rd at 6 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Wu's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.