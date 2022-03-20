  • Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brandon Wu makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Wu holes 23-footer for birdie at Valspar

