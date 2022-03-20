Brandon Hagy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Hagy hit his 257 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hagy hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.