Blake Kennedy shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Blake Kennedy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day in 72nd at 3 over; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Kennedy got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kennedy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 3 over for the round.

Kennedy got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kennedy to 5 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kennedy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kennedy to 7 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Kennedy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 5 over for the round.

Kennedy missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kennedy to 4 over for the round.

Kennedy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kennedy to 5 over for the round.