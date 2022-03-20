-
Blake Kennedy shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the Valspar Championship
March 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Blake Kennedy chips in for birdie at Valspar
In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Blake Kennedy chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Blake Kennedy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day in 72nd at 3 over; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kennedy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 3 over for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 4 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kennedy to 5 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kennedy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kennedy to 7 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Kennedy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 5 over for the round.
Kennedy missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kennedy to 4 over for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kennedy to 5 over for the round.
