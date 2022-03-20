Bill Haas putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Valspar Championship

Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Bill Haas hit his 139 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Haas had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Haas's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.