Bernd Wiesberger shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Bernd Wiesberger hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 33rd at 6 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Wiesberger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to even-par for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Wiesberger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wiesberger to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green 13th, Wiesberger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Wiesberger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wiesberger at 2 over for the round.