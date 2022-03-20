Austin Smotherman shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 258 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Smotherman's 138 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Smotherman hit his 111 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.