Alex Noren shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Valspar Championship
-
March 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Alex Noren makes short birdie putt at Valspar
In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Alex Noren hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a 252 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Noren chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Noren hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
Noren tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 1 under for the round.
