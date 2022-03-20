Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Adam Svensson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Svensson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Svensson's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Svensson's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Svensson chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.