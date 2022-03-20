Adam Hadwin putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Adam Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to even-par for the round.