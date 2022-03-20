  • Adam Hadwin putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin chips it close to set up birdie at Valspar

