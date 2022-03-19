Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.