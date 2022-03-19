Wesley Bryan comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Valspar Championship

Wesley Bryan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bryan finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Wesley Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Bryan chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Bryan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Bryan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.